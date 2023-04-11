Spice up your Thai food

Have you tried Pad Thai? It’s a popular dish that features the flavors of Thailand.

A local James Beard award nominated chef appeared on “Live In The D” to demonstrate how to prepare the rice noodle dish that’s made similar to a stir-fry.

Chef Genevieve Vang is the owner of Bangkok 96 in Dearborn and Bangkok 96 Street Food inside the Detroit Shipping Company, and also the CEO of a seasoning and spice line called Thai Feast.

Chef Vang started by adding olive oil to a non-stick pan. The chef then added eggs, which she explained also prevents the food from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Next, she added rice noodles, which she warned not to overcook. Then you can add meat or shrimp, which must be cooked before you add it to the pan. Next, Chef Vang added a sauce. The chef added peanuts, bean sprouts and green onion at the end.

Watch the video above to see Chef Vang make Pad Thai.