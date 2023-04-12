Metro Detroit guild is mixing up a great story

Grab your drink’s, put your pinky’s up, and get ready to read because the Storytime Guild is hosting a cocktail and tea party in efforts to raise money for children’s literacy. Chair member of the Storytime Guild, Eileen Britsky and her son Nick Britsky, joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to talk about what will take place at the event.

The organization Storytime Guild has been around for 30 years. Eileen Brtisky said that members of the organization go into schools to read books to children. The upcoming event that will be hosted is called “dry times and high times”. “This event is our fundraiser where we raise books to donate to the schools”, said Eileen Britsky. There will also be cocktails and food at the events for visitors to enjoy.

Eileen Britsky said that the event will be held at the Birmingham Unitarian Church located in West Bloomfield.

To learn about Storytime Guild, watch the video above.