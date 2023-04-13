Skate with professional hockey players this weekend

The weather around the D is finally heating up, and so are the events on tap for the weekend. There’s something for just about everyone happening around Metro Detroit.

First up, the Michigan Science Center transforms from family fun to a grown-up’s night out. This year the “After Dark” event will have a “World Space Party” theme. The event features adult-only access to the museum, music, food, drinks, science demos and a laser light show. Tickets include everything mentioned, as well a complimentary drink. The event happens Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 pm..

The Red Wings might be done with home games for the season, but you still have the chance to catch some hockey. The Motor City Rockers professional, minor league hockey team will hit the ice this weekend before hanging up their skates for the season. Friday is Macomb county night, residents and county employees will receive a discount. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. The final game on Saturday is fan appreciation night. There will be prize give-a-ways, and fans will have the opportunity to skate with the players after the game, which starts at 6 p.m. The games take place at Big Boy Arena in Fraser.

For music lovers, there’s a free concert happening in Royal Oak. Coming back to his Detroit roots, artist Chris Plum appears at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge this weekend. The former Punk Rocker is now performing Jazz and will be joined by his 8 piece ensemble. The concert happens Sunday at 3 p.m.

On the heals of celebrating National Pet Day, here’s an event for the dogs. The monthly “Pack Walk” with Canine to Five happens on Sunday. Grab your pup and head down to the beautiful Detroit Riverwalk for a guided walk, with other 4 legged friends. The event is open to all leash friendly dogs. Don’t forget to bring water and waste bags. The 1 1/2 walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at Valade Park.

For more info on events happening around the D this weekend, click the video above.