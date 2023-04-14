Actor helps the next generation of potential stars

You might recognize him from being on the screen in everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “The Good Place,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and more, but actor Marc Evan Jackson is also helping young aspiring actors right here in Detroit.

Jackson is a founder of The Detroit Creativity Project, which is a non-profit that teaches young students about improv. Jackson explained that improvisation is something he learned years ago at The Second City Detroit, and he credits it with launching his career. Now, the actor is paying it forward to the next generation of potential stars.

“We empower and inspire the youth of Detroit through the artform of improvisation,” Jackson said.

Local middle and high school students who are currently learning improv will get to demonstrate their skills during a live student showcase on Saturday, April 15th at the Detroit Public Theatre in Midtown. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

