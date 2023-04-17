The ‘Champ’, Claressa Shields, brings boxing to Detroit

Championship boxing is coming back to Detroit. As we know, the city is known for legends like Joe Louis and Tommy “Hitman” Hearns, now current champ Claressa Shields will have her next fight at Little Caesars Arena. The Flint native, and Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the World, and self-described as, the “G.W.O.A.T.” (Greatest Woman Boxer Of All Time), will be taking on Hanna Gabriels.

Shields stopped by “Live in the D” to speak about the upcoming bout, which she says is a dream come true. “It was my dream to fight at Little Caesars Arena. Nobody has ever fought there. Boxing in Detroit isn’t as big as it use to be, but who better to open it at Little Caesars Arena but me,” Shields told host Tati Amare.

The fight against Gabriels will be a re-match for Shields, which she says makes things easier. “I feel like I know her as a fighter,” Shields said. She went on the say she plans to “knock her out.” The fight happens June 3, 2023 at LCA will also stream live on DAZN.

To view to entire interview, click the video above.