This Detroit based sauce company wants to help you make dinner

Are you wondering what to make for dinner tonight? Well, one Detroit Brand with lots of history has come out with a new line of sauces to make it easier on you.

Strauss Brothers started off as a butchery in Eastern Market back in 1954. It ran for a long time, quietly changing hands from the Strauss to Tom Parrott, who had worked there since he was young. He also brought on his father before they closed the business in the early 2000s. Now Tom’s daughters, and one of their husbands, decided to bring back the brand but do something a little different.

Christina Parrott, one of the owners, says she grew up always having big Italian meals with homemade sauces and well-seasoned meat from the butchery. They wanted to share that experience with everybody so they decided to relaunch the brand and sell their family’s sauces and seasoning mixes.

The Strauss Brothers line includes four sauces: an Arrabbiata, which is a spicy tomato sauce, a Palomino, which is a traditional tomatoes sauce, a Vodka sauce, which adds cream, parmesan, and vodka to a tomato sauce, and their Tomato & Basil which features more of those flavors in a traditional tomato sauce.

Parrott also shared ways you can make them into dinner without just adding them to pasta. She turned the Arrabiatta into a dipping sauce for roasted shrimp. She kept it classic with the palomino adding it to rigatoni and adding a dusting of parmesan. For the vodka sauce, she topped some meatball sliders with it for an easy weeknight meal. Finally, she topped some grilled Italian Sausage with onions and peppers with the Tomato & Basil Sauce.

