Local museum is bringing Earth Month programs to 3 area neighborhoods

Earth Day is Saturday, but April is also Earth Month. It’s a time people can pause to think about how to help make our planet a better place.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has some unique programs happening all month long to get everyone thinking about what they can do in their community.

To reduce its carbon footprint, the museum is taking the exhibits to three local neighborhoods. It will be popping up in three historically African American Detroit neighborhoods that are working on innovating climate actions.

At these events, anyone in the community will be able to participate in green activities, take tours of the neighborhoods to see what they are doing for sustainability, and watch a solar-powered broadcast by Supercoolwicked.

They will also be handing out seed packets with their partner Keep Growing Detroit, and provide a map of all the events.

The museum will be at Manistique Treehouse Saturday, and Bailey Park and Avalon Village on April 29. You can also go to the museum in person for the same programing. For more details, click here.

The museum’s special “Third Thursday” event will take place at the Wright’s Cultural Center Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a conversation with King Wayne, Ash Arder and an open mic night with Joel Fluent Green.

Watch the video above for more information, and click here to visit the Wright’s website.