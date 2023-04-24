You only live once, but there are countless adventures and experiences out there. So what’s on your bucket list?

April 24th is National Bucket List Day, so friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about their bucket lists. It’s a conversation that might inspire you to get your own checklist started.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare was joined by guest host Orlando Bailey, along with Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon & Lulu and Three Cats Café in Clawson, and Aaron “Goose” Seller from “Goose & Renee” on New Country 93.1FM.

When it comes to crossing experiences off their bucket lists, “Goose” said he’s been fortunate enough to golf at St. Andrews in Scotland and scuba dive with sharks. The adventurer said he’s also skydived about 320 jumps. Mary Liz said she always has a list of places to go and things to do. Some of the adventures she’s been able to cross off her bucket list include spending two weeks in Paris with her son, traveling to India with her daughter, and going to Burning Man. Another checkmark on the business owner’s bucket list was opening her restaurant. Orlando hoped to be recognized for his work in journalism. He became an Emmy-award wining journalist and checked that off his list.

Next the group’s conversation shifted to what they still hope to cross off their bucket lists. Traveling to Tokyo is on Goose’s bucket list, while Orlando said he wants to go to Africa. Tati’s bucket list includes seeing the Northern Lights.

Watch the video above to see more of their conversation.