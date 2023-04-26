Are you ready to up your pizza game?

It’s no secret that there’s a lot of love for pizza here in Detroit. We even have our own style of pizza. Have you ever made your own pizza at home though?

Chef Michael Baldwin of J. Baldwin’s and Testa Barra appeared on “Live In The D” to share some of his pizza skills. The Macomb County chef recently competed in the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas where he took part in the “traditional” category and tried to make the best American style pizza.

“You get to learn things, you get to trade secrets, and then it all comes down to that final time where you get to bake off your pizza,” Chef Baldwin said.

The chef brought some of his secrets to the Local 4 studio. Chef Baldwin talked about the importance of the dough. He explained the bubbles in the dough is the carbonic acid that’s trapped in the pizza. He said that’s what makes it so light and fluffy. The chef explained that he uses pre-fermentation for all of his doughs, which he says makes it lighter and more digestible.

Chef Baldwin said a Detroit style pizza is an approachable style pizza for everyone to make. He suggests prebaking your pizza dough with a white cheddar on the crust. He added mozzarella, then a cooked sauce, and then pepperoni.

The chef also shared that his new favorite pizza topping is honey. Have you tried it on your pizza?

Watch the video above to see where you can visit Chef Baldwin to get his pizza.