Calling all superheroes for some family fun

From Batman to The Flash to Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and beyond, superheroes have been a part of our pop culture for decades. We all have an inner superhero inside. Now it’s time to put on your super suit at an event that’s gathering heroes in Metro Detroit.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is hosting Superhero Weekend on April 29 and 30. Guests can take selfies with their favorite superheroes, eat food, shop, and even watch magicians and professional wrestling. Of course, you’re encouraged to wear your own superhero costume.

The event will have two sessions on Saturday, April 29. The first will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A ticket for Sunday will mean access from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can click or tap here for additional information, and you can watch the video above to see Spider-Man show off some of his moves in the Local 4 studio during “Live In The D”.