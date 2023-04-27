You can pick your caffeine level at this Canton coffee shop

Have you ever craved a fancy coffee drink, but didn’t want the coffee? Well, in Canton there is a coffee shop that has a line of caffeine-free beverages so you can really choose how much caffeine you want to consume.

It’s called Matari Coffee and they serve up traditional Yemeni coffee and tea, as well as new more modern creations. The name comes in part from the owner’s last name, Sadeq Almatari, but it also refers to the plentiful coffee-growing region in Yemen called Matari.

When it comes to caffeine-free drinks they offer a variety of mojitos, and sometimes even a pina colada. Though these drinks are typically made with liquor, they are all alcohol-free as well. Served in a tall glass with muddled berries and mint at the bottom, they will definitely feel like a treat.

If you want just a little caffeine, check out their signature pink Matari Latte. This is based on the Yemeni Kashmiri chai, but they definitely put their own twist on it. They make green tea with lots of infused spices that turn it a pretty deep pink color and they blend it with milk to soften the color and turn it into a latte. You can get this drink served hot or iced, and it comes topped with toasted pistachios and rose petals.

They also have other Yemeni classic drinks like Adeni chai, Jubani, and more, plus European-style coffee drinks as well, including decaffeinated options.

To go along with the drinks, they have a variety of sweet and savory pastries. Their pistachio cheesecake is what they’re well-known for, and it pairs well with their Matari latte.

For more information watch the video above. Visit Matari Coffee at 6124 N Canton Center Road in Canton.