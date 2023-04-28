Metro Detroit contest encourages students to read and write

Reading is a great thing to do, and to teach others to read has a lasting effect. The “BEST Awards” occurs annually at Bookstock and is handed to the fourth-grade student with the best essay. The winning participants could receive $750 for their school, $500 for their teacher, and the student will get to keep $150.

This year’s “BEST Awards” winner is student from Sampson Webber Leadership Academy, Cadyn Lopez. The book that Lopez chose to write about is “More Than Anything Else” by Mair Bradby. Lopez said that he chose this book because he wanted “to learn more than anything else to read.” He said that he was “excited” to find out that he won the contest.

Trina Lenoir-White is a master teacher at Sampson Webber Leadership Academy. Lenoir-White said that reading and writing goes “hand in hand”, so she encourages students to read by reading with them, and letting them keep journals so that they can write about the things that they want to write about.

Judy Robinson is the co-chair of Bookstock. Robinson said that the contest encourages students to read and write and is geared towards Detroit Public School Community District fourth grade students.

To learn more about Bookstock, watch the video above.