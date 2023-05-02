Heat up your candle game

When you think of options for candles, you might typically think of different scents and colors, but a candlemaker in Romeo is going above and beyond. From personalized toppings to candles that look almost good enough to eat, Mad Flame Candle Company is taking their candles to the next level.

Instead of a typical glass jar, many of Mad Flame Candle Company’s candles are showcased in different holders. “I like to use upcycled vessels like teacups or other vintage glassware, or even candy dishes that I find that are pretty,” explained Alexiz Coggins, the woman behind Mad Flame Candle Company.

The candles can also feature customize scents and a variety of toppings, such as moss, crystals, flowers and seashells. The candles are sold at Coggins’ shop called The Cottage, which is located in downtown Romeo.

Mad Flame Candle Company also offers workshops where guests can make their own candles. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Hobie Artigue decorate candles.