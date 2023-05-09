Ancient Art Form on display at new exhibit

In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Southfield Public Arts Commission is hosting “Perspectives,” a new art exhibition featuring works of art by Asian Americans. The exhibition features nine Michigan-based artists including Kyoko Fujii, a Japanese Calligraphy artist.

Fujii has been creating “Shodo,” which is the proper term for Japanese Calligraphy, for decades, and since moving to Michigan from Hiroshima, Japan in 2009, she’s been guest teaching the craft at several universities in Metro Detroit.

Fujii brought the ancient art form to “Live in the D” where she explained the history, and did a quick Shodo lesson with the crew. “Japanese Calligraphy was developed along the 6th and 7th century from China, however it’s still popular now,” Fujii told April Morton.

The “Perspectives” art exhibition runs now through July 31, 2023 at the Southfield City Hall main lobby.

