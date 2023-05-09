68º

Live In The D

Get souvenirs from around the world without leaving the D

Everything is handmade and fair trade

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Travel, family, gifts, lifestyle, Live In The D, Love Travels Imports

Many of us dream about traveling to places far away, like Asia, Africa, or the Caribbean, and of course bringing back souvenirs or other special items to always remind us of the adventure.

If you don’t have the time or resources to travel to another continent, there is one local store owner who has done all the work for you.

Her name is Yvette Jenkins, and she is the Founder of Love Travels Imports. Jenkins started traveling at 17, and her travels have taken her all over the world. Every time she went somewhere new or exciting, her family and friends would ask her to bring something back for them, and that is what gave her the idea for the store.

Love Travel Imports carries a variety of things from home goods to clothing to jewelry. Watch the video above to get an idea of all that she has to offer.

When selecting things for her store, she likes to look for unique, handmade things from local artisans. She also likes to bring in sustainable things, like jewelry from Haiti that is made from old cow horns that the animals have naturally discarded. All of her items are also fair trade meaning the artisans that make the goods are paid a fair living wage. She says these ethical standards were very important to her as she began and runs her business.

Love Travels Imports is located at 19939 Livernois in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram