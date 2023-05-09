Get souvenirs from around the world without leaving the D

Many of us dream about traveling to places far away, like Asia, Africa, or the Caribbean, and of course bringing back souvenirs or other special items to always remind us of the adventure.

If you don’t have the time or resources to travel to another continent, there is one local store owner who has done all the work for you.

Her name is Yvette Jenkins, and she is the Founder of Love Travels Imports. Jenkins started traveling at 17, and her travels have taken her all over the world. Every time she went somewhere new or exciting, her family and friends would ask her to bring something back for them, and that is what gave her the idea for the store.

Love Travel Imports carries a variety of things from home goods to clothing to jewelry. Watch the video above to get an idea of all that she has to offer.

When selecting things for her store, she likes to look for unique, handmade things from local artisans. She also likes to bring in sustainable things, like jewelry from Haiti that is made from old cow horns that the animals have naturally discarded. All of her items are also fair trade meaning the artisans that make the goods are paid a fair living wage. She says these ethical standards were very important to her as she began and runs her business.

Love Travels Imports is located at 19939 Livernois in Detroit.