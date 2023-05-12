Flowers, fireworks & fun, all for mom

As we celebrate the special women in our lives this Mother’s Day weekend, there’s plenty to do with her. If mom is a trill seeker, or enjoys a great corn dog, you may want to check out the ”Berkley Days Hometown Fair.” The event will features a midway with carnival rides, food and fun. There will also be live bands, karaoke, and on Sunday a kids zone with free activities, in our of Mothers’ Day. The city is also celebrating their centennial with a fireworks display Saturday night. The fair happening now-Sunday at 2400 Robina in Berkley. If the lady in your live loves flowers, there will be plenty in Royal Oak this weekend. The 29th annual Royal Oak Bloom will feature a host of colorful flowers and plants. There will be hanging plants, vegetables, perennials, annuals and more from local farmers. The Royal Oak Bloom happening Sunday 7a-2p on Main street in Downtown Royal Oak.

