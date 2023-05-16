Calling all animal lovers: There’s a furry friend waiting to meet you this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve been on the search for the perfect pet to take home with you, there’s a special event happening this weekend that’s designed to help people meet their new best friend and give these furry friends a forever home.

Meet Your Best Friend at the Law Firm, an adoption event that will be held at the Mike Morse Law Firm Saturday, is an opportunity for animal lovers to meet more than 150 animals that are in need of a home.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the firm, which is located at 24901 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

For those who can’t wait until Saturday’s event to adopt a fur baby, perhaps Angelo (pictured above) is the perfect match for you. Angelo, a kitten that’s available for adoption now, likes to climb and is also a “cuddle bug,” said Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane.

Watch the video above to learn more about Angelo.

Meet Your Best Friend at the Law Firm is a partnership between Michigan Humane and the Mike Morse Law Firm.