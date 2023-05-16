Pave your way to a new look at home

All Brick Design on Live in the D

Summer is almost here, and many will start new projects around their home.

If outdoor home improvement is on your radar, maybe consider adding brick pavers?

Jonathan Giangrosso, vice president of All Brick Design, paid a visit to Live in the D to talk about different home decor, and how brick pavers can make a difference to your patios, walkways, and driveways.

“First and foremost the durability, compared to other outdoor materials we have in the state, nothing holds up like a concrete brick paver,” Giangrosso said.

He also said brick pavers have the ability to be restored, and adds ecstatic to curb appeal. They offer pavers in multiple colors, and customizable options. Most projects take around four weeks for completion.

