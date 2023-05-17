Does this viral TikTok salmon cooking hack work? We put it to the test

TikTok made me do it! You might be among the people who have uttered that phrase, and it’s the case for “Live In The D” host Tati Amare.

Tati watched a viral TikTok video that offered a cooking hack that was supposed to create crispy skin on salmon that’s cooked in a pan. She wanted to give it a try to see if it worked.

First, Tati started by oiling up the pan. Then she followed the instructions to coat both sides of a piece of parchment paper with oil. Next, she placed the parchment paper in the oiled pan before setting the salmon fillet on top of it with the skin side down. All that was left to do was let it cook.

So did it work? Tati called it a “TikTok fail.” Watch the video above to see her try out the cooking hack.