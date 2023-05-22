Chance the Rapper to experience his first finale on ‘The Voice’

The stage is set for the finale of “The Voice”, and it’s up to America to pick the winner. All of the coaches have someone from their team in the finals, including Chance the Rapper who will be experiencing the finale for the first time.

Chance described being on the show as an experience like he couldn’t imagine. He said it’s a “really cool opportunity” to be up there with who he perceives to be some of America’s best vocalists. Chance is coaching a trio of sisters who have made it to the finals. The group goes by the name Sorelle, and Chance told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare that he thinks they’re poised to win. Tati also asked him about one of the other finalists, Canton native Grace West. Chance called her a “formidable opponent.”

The five remaining acts will perform during Monday night’s episode of “The Voice”. America will vote for the winner, so you can watch tonight and vote. Voting opens during the show and ends at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The winner will be announced during Tuesday night’s show. You can watch it all unfold on Local 4.