Claressa Shields gearing up for LCA fight, while inspiring youth

On June 3, Little Caesars Arena is going to light up with the first boxing event to ever be held inside the arena. Undisputed Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields is going to be stepping into the ring for a rematch against Hanna Gabriels. And while her focus is on training for a win, Shields is also focusing on giving back to the community.

She appeared on “Live in the D” to talk about the upcoming bout, and also something dear to her, the “Night of a Thousand Stars” initiative. Shields is bringing kids from Detroit, Flint, and other Michigan cities to Little Caesars Arena for the fight. “I’m bringing these kids to the fight so they know, that they can make it too. I come from a rough area in Flint. I didn’t have the best upbringing, but I made it,” Shields told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare.

Shields went on to say she’s doing this as a way to inspire kids that often times see celebrities on social media, but it’s important for them to meet their heroes, and know that they can be great too.

Shields spoke about the fight, which is less than two weeks away, and said she’s training extra hard for this rematch. “She was tough, she was crafty, she was strong. I’ve trained very hard for this fight,” Shields said. And, she says she’ll train all the way till the bell rings.

