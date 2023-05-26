Prep your pets for summer fun

People aren’t the only ones who will be having fun in the sun this summer. We can’t forget about our four-legged friends. Our pets needs to be ready to beat the heat too.

Summertime often means more time playing outside for pets, so you might want to stock up on summer supplies. Flea and tick prevention is the first thing on our checklist, said Angela Tolonen from Tolonen Family Pet Shop in Farmington.

Tolonen also stressed the importance of having a good fitting harness for your dog, especially since you might be taking more walks in the nice weather. She said walks aren’t just for dogs though. There are harnesses for taking cats on walks too.

Another must-have for summer is a good collection of toys for outside. You can stock up on things like water toys, glow in the dark toys, balls, and even bubbles.

Pet parents also need to make sure your pet is cool and hydrated. There are portable water bottles and cooling vests to help with that, explained Tolonen.

It’s the time of year where you might start seeing and hearing fireworks, which can cause dogs to become anxious. However, there are things that parents can do to keep pets calm. One option is a ThunderShirt, which works similar to a weighted blanket. Lick mats can help too, Tolonen said. She suggests putting peanut butter on the mat to keep dogs busy and lower anxiety during fireworks.

Summer also means hitting the road for a road trip. If your pet is coming along for the ride, you’ll need to make sure they have a comfortable way to travel. Pet owners should bring food, water and medications, Tolonen said. She added that you’ll want to make sure vaccines are up-to-date and that you bring documentation with you. Watch the video above for more advice.

Tolonen Family Pet Shop is located at 23320 Farmington Road in Farmington.