Helping keep arts in Detroit schools, one ‘torch’ at a time

Glass blowing is not only a cool way to create one-of-a-kind art pieces, one organization is using the unique craft to keep arts in Detroit schools. Allison Key, co-founder of the Michigan Glass Project, paid a visit to “Live in the D”, to talk about an upcoming event, and explain how her non-profit is helping maintain art programs.

“We raise money for Art Road Project. They’re an organization that puts art class curriculum right back in the classrooms,” Key said.

She says her non-profit hosts The Live Glass Blowing and Music Festival annually. The event, that’s in its 9th year, will feature 96 glass blowing artists, 48 live painters, and musicians. There will also be two interactive kids areas. At the conclusion of the 3 day event, the artwork will be sold, auctioned, or raffled, with a contribution going to the Art Road Project, keeping arts in Detroit Public Schools Program.

The Festival takes place Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit. A special screening of the Michigan Glass Project Documentary “Art That Gives Back” will take place on Thursday, June 8, at The Detroit Film Theater at the DIA.

