Women’s health by the decades

May is National Women’s Health Month, and it’s no secret each decade of a woman’s life welcomes new health milestones. So what do you need to think about at each stage of life?

Dr. Fatin Sahhar, a family medicine physician at the Detroit Medical Center, appeared on “Live In The D” to discuss how women can take good care of their health at every age.

First, Dr. Sahhar talked about women in their 20s, which she says is when it’s time to lay the foundation. The doctor said 21 years of age is when cervical cancer screening starts. Dr. Sahhar mentioned that a PAP smear should be scheduled every three years until the age of 65.

When a woman reaches her 30s, Dr. Sahhar said it’s time to pay attention to minor changes. The doctor mentioned pregnancy-related risk factors, which she says increase after 35 years of age.

Next is hitting the 40s, and this decade is all about getting ready for transitions. Dr. Sahhar stressed the importance of breast cancer screenings because she said breast cancer is most common cancer in females. She explained that mammograms should start at the age of 40 and continue every one to two years, depending on an individual’s risk factors.

Hitting the 50s is when it’s all about focusing on self-care. You can expect normal hormonal changes as you’re transitioning to menopause, Dr. Sahhar said. Symptoms can include hot flashes, sleep disorders, night sweats, and depression. The doctor also mentioned the importance of getting the Shingles vaccine.

When women enter their 60s, they’ll want to step up their game. Dr. Sahhar explained that at this stage women’s bodies will need more vitamins, including Vitamin D.

Moving into the 70s, the big message is to embrace your aging. It’s time to continue with colonoscopies and mammograms, Dr. Sahhar said. She also suggests exercising your body and mind and scheduling your exams and wellness visits.

