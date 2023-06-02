See what the Grand Prix winners will have on their wrists

When it comes to racing it’s all about speed and timing. How fast are your laps? Are you keeping pace or falling off the lead? Well, this year the official timekeeper of the Detroit Grand Prix is Shinola Detroit.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Hobie Artigue got to talk with Titus Hayes, the Director of Service Operations about their partnership.

“There are not too many events in Detroit that are as iconic as the Grand Prix,” says Hayes. “With us celebrating our last 10 years here in Detroit, it only makes sense for us to take the role as the official timekeepers in Detroit.”

Shinola will be gifting the winner of the Grand Prix with a limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 Shinola watch. The Speedway is an automatic chronograph watch, allowing it to also act as a stopwatch.

“It shows the growth of the brand and how we evolved in our technical capabilities,” explains Hayes.

However, the winner of the Grand Prix isn’t the only one coming home with a timepiece. Second place, third place, and the winner of pole position will receive a Shinola Runwell watch to commemorate their victory.

All these watches are available for purchase as is their Speedway Sweatshirt which was made in honor of the Grand Prix.

