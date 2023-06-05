4 ways to transform your home for summer

Although it isn’t officially summer yet, the weather begs to differ, which makes this the perfect time to get your home ready for summer. We spoke to a friend of the show, Mary Liz Curtin with Leon and Lulu in Clawson, to get some ideas on how to refresh your home for the new season and she broke it down into 4 simple tips.

Change up your pillows and throws - A really fast way to change up the look of your living room is to change up your pillows and throws. Aim for more light and vibrant summer colors as opposed to the darker shades of fall and winter. Also, consider patterns, like florals to give you that warm weather feeling. Bring the outdoors in - One thing that really marks warmer weather is all the lush greenery and flowers that start to bloom. There is no need to leave the flowers all outside, bring them indoors! Whether real or fake, this will liven up your interior. Refresh your outdoor living space - Summer is also the time you start spending more time outdoors so it is time to take a look at your outdoor space and make sure it is ready for the season. Get rid of any washed-out pillows or fabrics, and consider getting things you can eventually transfer indoors. Mary Liz showcased a floor mat that is waterproof and perfect for indoors or out, and a table-top firepit that will have you roasting s’mores all year long. Keep the clutter under control - For many people, summer is a busy season filled with trips and obligations, so the last thing you want to do is worry about how your house looks. To make things easier on you, get rid of any clutter or extra décor you need to clean around. Future you will appreciate it.

For more great advice, watch the video above. Leon and Lulu is located at 96 W 14 Mile Road in Clawson.