Is it fandom or an obsession?

Taylor Swift has her Swifties, Justin Bieber has the Beliebers, Beyoncé has the Beyhive, and Lady Gaga has her Little Monsters. Those are just some of the big fan followings for popular celebrities. So, when does it go from being a fan to being obsessed?

Friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to discuss fandoms. Vanessa Cohen, the owner of Motor City Date Night, and Aaron “Goose” Seller, from “Goose & Renee” on New Country 93.1FM, joined the conversation with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host JoAnne Purtan.

First, they talked about when being a fan of something crosses the line into being an obsession. “Goose”, a self-proclaimed die hard Wolverine fan, said a lot of people lose sight of the fact that celebrities are real people. Cohen said it becomes more of an obsession when you start prioritizing the interests of the artist over your own. She shared an example would be a fan foregoing paying a bill in order to buy a ticket.

When it comes to be being a big fan and shelling out the big bucks, Goose said the past couple of years he’s gone to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. If the Wolverines made it to the National Championship game, Goose said he would probably spend the money to go. Meanwhile, Cohen talked about how she would travel to go see R&B artist Avant perform.

Watch the video above to see the rest of their conversation about fandoms.