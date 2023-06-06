On guard! The Medieval Faire is in town this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready to go back in time to the era of kings and queens, knights, jousting, and royal feasts? Think “Games of Thrones” or “Lord of the Rings.” It’s all happening at Canterbury Village for its Medieval Faire this weekend.

Keith Aldridge, the Owner of Canterbury Village, and two members of the Detroit Fight Club dressed in full plate and chain, joined Host Tati Amare to discuss the event.

This is the second weekend the event will be at the Canterbury Village. The event is packed with entertainment from jousting, acrobatics, ground fighting, a kid’s quest, and more. The Detroit Fight Club will be putting on ground fighting demonstrations, and you can see a sample of it in the video above.

Each week they do a different theme, and this weekend will be a pirate invasion. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme if they want, and there will be pirate-theming all throughout the event.

If you would like to go to the Canterbury Medieval Faire, it is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click or tap here to purchase tickets.