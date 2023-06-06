Takeout spot in the D serves up comfort food

From chicken wings to fried lamb chops, a carryout restaurant in Detroit is dishing out comfort food that’s packed with flavor.

Eugene Robertson and Rhonda Robertson are the duo behind the Big Man’s Grill, which is located at 17521 Livernois in Detroit.

The menu at Big Man’s Grill features both deep fried lamb chops and grilled lamb chops that are cooked over a charbroiler. Another option is their salmon bites, which are lightly fried and served with Big Man’s sauce. The menu continues with cheesy mac and cheese, porterhouse steak, and a variety of wings, including Asian Zing, jerk wings and BBQ wings.

