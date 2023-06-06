The fashion world descends on Detroit

Detroit is known for its unique style and creativity, and soon the spotlight will be back on our area with Michigan Fashion Week. Back for its 11th year, the event will feature local, national, and international designers, showcasing their work, and likely sparking inspiration for emerging designers.

Founder and CEO of Michigan Fashion Week, Loren Hicks, stopped by “Live in the D” to chat about the importance of having the event here in Michigan. “It’s important to really build our own platform here in Michigan to highlight the established and emerging designers, the models, and the fashion photography,” Hicks told host Tati Amare.

She said there’s no need to go to New York or LA when we have a platform for fashion right here in Michigan for them to strive. Hicks says the theme for this year’s event is “Black and White,” playing into the classic, avant guard couture. “We will do black and white, with a whole lot of color,” Hicks said.

She brought with her a few models to give a glimpse of the fashions being featured. Michigan Fashion Week kicks off Tuesday, June 13, in Detroit.

To view the entire interview, and for more information on the event, click the video above.