‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns with new challenges

“American Ninja Warrior” is back in action with competitors on a mission to tackle obstacle courses with extreme challenges as they try to win the top prize of one million dollars.

Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” has new additions that are taking the competition to a whole different level. One change is that the show has added a racing element. Ninjas must go head-to-head in the semifinals, and the only way to qualify for the national finals is by winning their race. Executive Producer Arthur Smith said that not only do ninjas have to defeat the course, but they also have to defeat a fellow ninja. “It’s the biggest test we’ve ever had,” he added. There are also seven new obstacles the men and women ninjas must overcome.

Smith described the show as “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” “You never can judge a book by its cover because we always get surprised when somebody steps up there and does something special,” Smith said.

You can watch “American Ninja Warrior” Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Local 4. You can also watch the video above to hear more from the show’s executive producer.