Thinking about helping a fury friend?

Live in the D – Sometimes you want to have a pet, but do not have the time or commitment it deserves. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane tells “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jon Jordan that fostering is the perfect way to have a fury friend but without the long-term commitment.

Some pets in the shelter would benefit being in a loving foster home during recovery from injury or illness before adoption. One of these pets who would’ve benefited is our Pet of the Week Dunkaroo. Dunkaroo. He had a fracture in his femur and had to have a pin put in. He recovered in the shelter, but Chrisman explained, “the stress of the shelter. There is so much going on it’s like being in the hospital.”

Any pet can fostered such as dogs, cats, rabbits, and lizards and the shelter will provide food, medicine, toys, matts, and crates. All you have to provide is love.

Dunkaroo’s adoptions fees are sponsored by the Mike Morse Lawfirm, but to see more of his sweet and cuddly personality, check out the video above.