This carryout spot serves up seasonal food with local ingredients

A carryout restaurant in Detroit is embracing the season as they cook up ingredients from local farmers.

The menu at Pink Flamingo To Go is always changing, explained Founder Meiko Krishok. She said there are some staples at the carryout spot, but they adjust their offerings based on what’s in season. Krishok said they’re currently getting a lot of green onions, garlic scapes, and herbs.

One item on the menu at Pink Flamingo To Go is rice balls. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Krishok demonstrated how to make them. The dish includes jasmine rice, caramelized onions, garlic chives, green onions, cilantro, and parsley mixed with spices. Sweet potatoes are used as the binding agent. Next, the ingredients are mixed together, formed into balls, and then fried. Krishok explained that what’s inside the rice balls will change based on the season. The rice balls are served with their sauces, such as hot honey, miso chipotle, green sauce and a garlic scape remoulade.

Pink Flamingo To Go offers a variety of other items, including empanadas and hibiscus lemonade.

In case you’re wondering about the name of the business, Krishok says it’s because they started as a pop-up out of a vintage Airstream trailer, and the name was inspired by lawn flamingos.

Pink Flamingo To Go is located at 17740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.