Avoid the summer brain drain

Have you heard of the summer brain drain? It’s the idea that students can experience learning loss during summer break.

So, what can you do to help keep your kids engaged in summer learning? Longtime educator and mom of three, Dr. Tammy Anderson, shared ideas with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan.

Dr. Anderson said that it’s very important for kids to keep engaged with summer learning, but she recommends disguising it in something fun. “Just like you would put your spinach in ice cream for a child that doesn’t want it, you do the same with learning,” Dr. Anderson said. “Learning is actually better received when you’re having fun,” she added.

Dr. Anderson said she’s always trying to help her own kids with their critical thinking and writing skills. She explained that kids can learn through experiences like going to summer camps, going to your local library, visiting the community center, and other opportunities, including many that are free.

The time allotment for summer learning is different for each child, Dr. Anderson explained. She said to take the moments that your children give you, so it doesn’t seem like you’re forcing them to learn.

Watch the video above to hear more advice for beating the summer brain drain.