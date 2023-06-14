Summer fun at home

Live in the D – School is officially out, and the kids need a new way to stay entertained without using a screen. Host Tati Amare and guest-host Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan spoke with Senior Editor with Toy Insider Madeleine Buckley, about different toys to keep your kids busy.

This first toy can take you to your backyard or your living room. The Pretendables Picnic Basket Set can be used for your little ones to have a pretend picnic. In the set they have their own basket and picnic blanket, along with cookies, sandwiches fixings, and watermelon. Buckley explained, “the sandwich components all stack together and then twist together with a toothpick at the top. So, it’s really encouraging those fine motor skills.” This toy allows your kids to stay entertained and get creative too.

One toy that will blow you away is the Good Bubble with 6 bubble refills. All you need is water and the refillable packs to keep your kids entertained while being outdoors.

Speaking of outdoors, the Koosh Comet takes you back to a toy from the 80′s and 90′s but now has a new twist. The Koosh has a long tail to allow you to let it fly far. It’s a great way to let the kids stay active and create their own game too. For more toy insight and options check out the video above.