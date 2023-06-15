Fire up the grill for Father’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Father’s Day can typically mean firing up the grill and throwing some steaks on the flames, but how about impressing dad by upping your steak game?

Chef Gavin Pinto with the Certified Angus Beef brand shared some advice with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare. He started by talking about picking the steak meat.

“You want to look for a beautiful amount of marbling, that’s that little flecks of white fat within the steak,” Pinto said. “That’s going to make the steak tender, juicy, and delicious every time,” he added.

Chef Pinto recommends seasoning your steak heavily with salt and pepper. When grilling the steak, the said he sets up his grill with a hot side and a cooler side that’s on a low heat. He explained that way he can sear the steak on the hot side of the grill, and then continue to cook it through over on the lower side of the grill.

Topping a steak is also key to serving up a delicious meal for Father’s Day. Chef Pinto suggests topping your steak with a charred scallion relish that also includes toasted walnuts. He said this topping enhances the flavor of the steak. “You don’t want to cover up the flavor of a good steak. You just want to compliment it nicely.” Watch the video above to see the chef make the charred scallion relish.