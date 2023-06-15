Whitney Cummings talks fighting bullying with laughs

Live in the D – Bullying is unfortunately something that is familiar to many.

Comedian Whitney Cummings spoke to host Tati Amare about being a comedian at a time like this saying, “people think of us as bullies sometimes, and now we are kind of going um, we are being bullied too.”

She also talked about her childhood and how she had her own experience with bullying and receiving comments from other kids in school who would “make jokes” about her.

The performance “Bullying is No Joke 7″ will take place at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit this Friday June 16th. To hear more about Cummings performance coming up check out the video about.