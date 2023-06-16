Growing plants and connections in Detroit

Live in the D – A business created to grow rare plants that can be sent anywhere in the world is focusing on the youth in Detroit. The Rare Plant Fairy, Jocelyn Ho, brings students into her warehouse to introduce them to her plants.

Ho says she was appalled when she heard that 7 students are expelled in Michigan each day with more being suspended. Now, she has started a field trip series for students in the city to come to the shop, where she will introduce them to STEM education, and teach them about the different positions in the business. Ho says her goal is to, “Bring them into our shop and expose them to different opportunities that are out there.”

To see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jon Jordan get introduced to some plants, check out the video above.