Old school items seeing new life

Street-wear mixed with vintage, mixed with collectables, is how Jordan Wethermann, owner of ‘Former Vintage’ describes his store. The vintage shop located in Royal Oak and Downtown Detroit offers one-of-a-kind old school items, but they’re not your typical vintage pieces.

“A lot of the items are collectables and one offs. You can’t go back and get them,” Wethermann told “Live in the D’s” host Tati Amare. He stopped by the show to preview a few of the unique items the store carries, like a pair of 1985 Chicago Jordan Ones, that looked barely worn. He didn’t mention the price of the shoes, but said the box they came in, which he also has, would be around $3000 itself. The store also carries toys, clothing and other vintage items people can buy, trade from, or sell.

To view the entire interview, click the video above.