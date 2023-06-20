Spruce up your outdoor space for summer

Summer means fun in the sun, barbecues and get togethers in the backyard. You might be ready to get the party started, but is your outdoor space? Designer and TV host Nate Berkus shared some advice that could get the inspiration flowing.

An outdoor space should be an extension of what you love about the inside of your home, Berkus said. You want both spaces to feel connected, he explained.

Berkus suggests investing in your outdoor furniture because you’re going to want to use it season after season. He said outdoor cushions can be replaced, but the furniture frames cannot. The designer said to wait for the deals, shop and save when it comes to items like serving platters and decorative pillows.

Even if you have a small outdoor space, you can still make it shine this summer. Berkus said that a mistake that people make is that they try to put a lot of little furniture onto a balcony. Instead, Berkus said to use regular scaled furniture in a small space so that you’re comfortable. Instead of jamming a lot of furniture onto your balcony, he said suggests having one really comfortable love seat with a side table or two larger chairs.

When it comes to wear and tear, Berkus said there’s been a lot of advancements in outdoor fabrics. The designer mentioned that he even uses outside fabric on the sofas in his family room because he has two kids under ten. Berkus said if you like tweeds, herringbones or checks or stripes, you can find that in outdoor material.

Watch the video above for more outdoor design advice from Nate Berkus.