Have you ever wanted to be on a T.V.?

Live in the D – Did you ever wonder if you could be on “The Voice,” “Survivor,” “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette?” Today’s What’s the Buzz is all about competition shows and what better conversation to have than with guest host Beth who was previously on “The Voice.” Host Tati Amare and guest host Beth also spoke with Magician/Comedian Jasen Magic and Comedian Melanie Hearn to hear what T.V. shows they wish to be on.

When it came down to choosing the show Hearn picked “Super Market Sweep” saying, “I had to shop with a budget my whole life, you mean to tell me I can go down an aisle and pick up everything.” Magic decided he wanted to be on a hybrid show of “Naked & Afraid” and “The Voice.”

They also talked about “Love” shows and what lures them in to watch them. Magic said, “I root for the train wreck. I’m just like down. Where’s the fire?” Whereas Amare and Beth both are rooting for love and hoping for a happily ever after.

To hear Beth’s insight from being on “The Voice”, check out the video above.