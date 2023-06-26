Win an annual pass to the Metroparks with this challenge

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you up for a challenge?

Whether you like to walk, bike, or even paddle, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are challenging you to do it across their 13 parks in the “Trail Challenge.”

The trails are one of the most popular attractions at the Metroparks. This year, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks created a challenge to encourage people to come out and visit all 13 Metroparks.

You can click or tap here to sign up.

Here’s how it works.

First of all, it will cost you $25 to participate.

Then, bring in your receipt to your nearest Metropark’s park office (or the Activity Center at Hudson Mills). There, you will receive your beginner swag kit, including a water bottle and a passport.

The passport has the details of the challenge and will describe where you can find the Trail Challenge Kiosk in every Metropark. All you have to do is find the kiosk, take a selfie, and upload it to the leaderboards by following the QR code on the kiosk. There, you will log your miles and the Metropark you visited.

Each of the Metroparks has its own challenge trail, and the trails vary from nature trails to even a water trail. Two of the parks offer you a choice of trail. Stony Creek has both a mountain biking trail and a hike-bike trail, while Lake St. Clair Metropark has a water trail and a nature trail to choose from.

If you complete three challenge trails at three different parks you will receive a lunch tote, and if you visit all 13 Metroparks, you will receive a free annual pass to the Metroparks for 2024.

You can challenge your friends, a stranger, or yourself. The whole idea is to get outdoors and enjoy the Metroparks. For more information and to sign up, click here.

The challenge is open for registration now and runs through September 30.