Experience the flavors of chai

A father and son are sharing the taste of chai in the Canton community as they pour cups of the tea at their business called Cups n’ Chai.

Noman Husain, and his son, Bilal Husain, appeared on “Live In The D” to share the story behind their tea.

Traditional chai is made by brewing tea leaves with milk and adding sugar. Some people use water or milk alternatives. Various spices are used to add flavor to the chai.

Norman explained that the experience of having chai goes beyond just sipping on the beverage. He said chai is a very “emotional” drink for South Asians. He explained there’s significance in everything from the taste of the chai, to where you go to get the chai, and how you use it to socially network.

The Husains wanted to make authentic chai at their shop, so they went on a journey to visit various places that serve chai in South Asia and in the United States.

Cups n’ Chai serves three types of chai. Noman said one of them is their Signature Chai, which includes milk, cardamom and a special blend of tea from India. They also serve Amor Chai, which Noman described as a fusion blend. Another option is their Masala Chai where they add cinnamon, cardamom and cloves.

Cups n’ Chai also serves a variety of mocktails, sandwiches, wraps, and desserts.

Watch the video above to hear more about Cups n’ Chai, which is located at 43339 Joy Road in Canton.