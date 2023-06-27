‘Go 4 It’ competition winner feels ‘blessed’

Live in the D – Last night was Local 4′s “Go 4 It” singing competition where contestants competed to be the new voice of the “Go 4 It” campaign. Isis Damil, the winner of the competition joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Beth in the studio today.

Amare asked about Damil’s experience in the competition and how she felt being the winner. Damil said, “It’s so amazing to represent Detroit in this way. I feel so honored. I feel so blessed.”

Damil has been singing from the very beginning, with both of her parents being jazz singers. She said that “music chose her” because she originally went to school to be a dentist.

Beth gave Damil some advice saying, “Your attitude determines your altitude.”

To hear a clip of Damil’s rendition of “Go 4 It” check out the video above.