Meadery brings new life to old school beverage

You might have sipped on beer or wine, but what about mead? Two men from Ypsilanti are on a mission to bring mead into more homes.

Traditional mead is made with honey, water and yeast. The yeast eats the sugar in the honey to create alcohol, explained Patrick Echlin, the CFO of Maniacal Mead Co.

Maniacal Mead Co. has 19 different meads on tap in their tasting room in Ypsilanti, said CEO Jeff Fraser. The process to make most their meads take about six months to a year. From there, they could go into a bourbon barrel for a year or even longer, Fraser explained.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Echlin and Fraser highlighted three of their meads, including a traditional mead, a cyser, and a fruity, bourbon barrel aged mead with vanilla. Watch the video above to hear more about these meads.

Maniacal Mead Co. is located at 1497 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti.