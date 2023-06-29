Jazz, fashion and games all in story this holiday weekend

For many, this will be a four day weekend due to the 4th of July holiday. If you’re looking to get out and have some fun, there’s plenty going on throughout Metro Detroit.

First up, if you love games, get ready to take them to the next level. One of The Michigan Science Center’s most popular exhibits, “Level Up,” is back. The interactive 8,000 square foot exhibit demonstrates the acquired skills of games, and uses the immersive experience to make things fun, while guests are learning. The exhibit is now open and included with admission to the center located in Detroit’s Cultural Center.

Next up, an event for the jazz lovers. The John Lawrence Friday night summer jazz series returns to Ypsilanti Township. The kick-off show, Friday June 30, will feature “The Jazz, Funk, Soul,” a supergroup of nationally-renowned musicians including, Everette Harp. The series runs every Friday all summer long at Ford Lake Park in Ypsilanti Township.

In Detroit, it’s an event all about Fashion, Art, Design, and supporting small black businesses. The annual “Light up Livernois” will showcase Detroit’s most notable designers, architects, visual artists, and more. Guests can walk the Avenue of Fashion while enjoying fashion shows, shopping, a variety of dining options, and much more. The event happens Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. on Livernois, between 6 and 8 Mile.

If you’re in the mood for tacos, check out Taco Fest in downtown Royal Oak, happening Friday through Tuesday.

Lastly, “Family fun in the Sun,” at the Village of Rochester Hills, happen Friday through Thursday. The event will feature food trucks, live music and entertainment, kids activities, and more. The Village is located at the corner of Adams and Walton.

For more info on what’s happening around Metro Detroit, click the video above.