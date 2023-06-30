‘Is it Cake’ returns to Netflix for second season

When it comes to cake, most people enjoy eating the sweet treat, but what if it looks like a pencil, or video player?

Well thanks to some pretty creative bakers, what may appear to be an everyday object, just might be edible. The hit Netflix show “Is it Cake,” is back for a second season, and host, comedian Mikey Day, best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live” spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare about " Is it Cake Too.”?

“Baker’s who are extraordinarily talented at baking hyper realistic cakes are tasked with these challenges. They create an object out of cake and their job is to fool judges,” Day said.” He says, out of 5 objects on the stage, one will be an actual cake, disguised as an object. The judges, who will include several “SNL” Vets including, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman, and more, will have to guess what’s real and what’s not. All 8 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.