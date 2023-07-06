Get decked out on these cool patios this summer

Whether it’s on the water, multiple stories above Downtown Detroit, or it has a cool theme, patios in Metro Detroit are fun, unique, and the place to be this summer. “Live in the D’s” April Morton stopped by some hot spots to compile a list of patios people can check out.

First up, a patio in Corktown with a bar made from something a little unusual. “It was a shipping container that we converted into a bar. We got running water, and refrigeration. We got kegs on tap, and we got cocktails on draft as well,” said Supergeil bartender Michael Rubino. The patio, that has a nautical/Octoberfest theme, will also play host to movie nights on certain nights. Supergeil is located on Michigan Avenue.

In Downtown, you can enjoy a bite to eat and cool down with a cocktail while dipping your toes in the sand. The Brisa Bar is located in the heart of Campus Martius and has a beach theme complete with beach sand and adirondack chairs.

If you’re ready to take things up a notch, check out the patio at the Monarch Club where you get a panoramic view of the city. Located above the Element building, the inspiration behind the design comes from Detroit’s Mid-Century rooftop bars.

It might be summer, but the theme of a cool patio in Macomb will have you looking forward to winter. “The rustic, up north lodge theme; we tried to bring what was inside, to the outside. The skis. The deer. The rod iron fence,” said Scott Pinter, Owner/Chef at Aspen Restaurant. The patio even has ski lift chairs to add to the up north theme.

Moving from the ski slopes to the lake, at the Beach Tiki Bar and Boil in Walled Lake guests can take in one of Michigan’s jewels, waterfront dining. The patio is open year round, but there’s nothing like feeling that warm summer breeze, while enjoying dinner and cocktails or mocktails.

Lastly, the neighborhood, comfy patio at Petty Cash on Livernois’s Avenue of Fashion on Detroit’s Westside is all about community. “We have a community table there, so if a person has a celebration or party of 10, it feels more communal... So, we want people to feel at home,” said Rufus Bartell, partner at Petty Cash. He also says the restaurant is just steps away from homes in the area, making it easily accessible to residents in the community.

