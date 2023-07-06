Get hands-on with bugs

Some bugs fly, some crawl, while some creep, and there’s an opportunity for people to get up close and personal with insects. Bugs on Wheels offers a hands-on, education experience so that people can learn that bugs aren’t just scary.

Nadia Greely also known as “The Bug Lady” started Bugs on Wheels to share her passion for insects with others. Greely grew up with a fascination and love for bugs, she said a lot of people are afraid of them.

“You do need to have a healthy respect for some bugs, but I love teaching people that you don’t have to be afraid of them. They are important to our ecosystem, and I love to give people a hands-on experience, up close with them,” explained Greely.

Greely has a variety of insects that she brings to events so that people can learn more about them. Greely brought a few of her friends to appear on “Live In The D”, including “Henry” who is a giant African millipede, which Greely said is the largest species of millipede in the world. Henry is nocturnal and has 264 legs explained Greely. “Live In The D” guest host Hobie Artigue also got a chance to hold a curly hair Tarantula named “Spinderella”.

Watch the video above to see some of the bugs from Bugs on Wheels.