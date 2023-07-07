DJ behind Club Quarantine is coming to the D

Club Quarantine was an international digital phenomenon that popped up during the pandemic, and now the DJ behind the online music parties is bringing an in-person party to Detroit.

Derrick Jones, known as D-Nice, brought people together with his music parties on Instagram. He even had attention from people like former first lady Michelle Obama, Rihanna, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who joined the online party.

Now D-Nice is migrating his party from digital into a real-life experience by taking Club Quarantine on tour. He will bring his skills to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Saturday, August 5th.

Watch the video above to hear D-Nice talk about Club Quarantine with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare.